Imperial Galactic-Con blasts into Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. - You don't need to go to a galaxy far, far away to have a good time!

A new Imperial Galactic-Con is here in the Commonwealth.

The convention is presented by Saberation and Light Sword Martial Arts, and it's happening at Military Circle Mall in Norfolk.

Dozens of artists and vendors came out Saturday for photos and handshakes. There's even an Imperial Galactic fashion show -- a first for Virginia!

"We got a little bit of toys right now, but that's OK - it's still early. We're gonna take everything we got and take it to CHKD on Monday, drop it off to the administrative staff and hopefully the kids enjoy it for Christmas," said Adam Deiulio, event coordinator of Ghostbusters, Virginia.

The Imperial Galactic-Con continues Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Admission for the event is free.

Make sure you bring a toy for the kids!