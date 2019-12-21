Huntington Ingalls awarded multi-million dollar submarine planning yard contract

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Huntington Ingalls Industry announced Friday that its Newport News Shipbuilding division was awarded a planning yard design services contract for nuclear-powered submarines with a potential total value of $454.1 million.

According to a release by Huntington Ingalls, the contract is initially funded at $5.3 million and will provide planning, engineering and design, and logistics and modernization support for new, operational, conversion and decommissioning submarines.

Newport News’ shipyard is one of two shipyards in the United States capable of designing and building nuclear-powered submarines.

“We have a proven history of executing Navy ship design, shipbuilding and maintenance work, and we continue to grow, develop and train the workforce necessary to support the increasing pace and volume of our work with the U.S. Navy,” said Charles Southall, Newport News’ vice president of engineering and design. “With this contract, we look to continuing our partnership with the Navy to modernize and maintain the nation’s fleet of high-quality, mission-capable submarines.”

The contract includes options over a five-year period through 2024.