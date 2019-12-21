× First Warning Forecast: Cloudy, cool and dry

A mostly dry, but cloudy weekend on tap.

Expect clouds for most of the day today. Temperatures will warm to the mid 40s and rain chances will remain low. Clouds will start to thin out a bit overnight and temperatures will drop into the upper 20s to low 30s.

Moisture will increase during the day Sunday due to a system to our south. This will once again, keep more clouds than sunshine, but should see more sun than Saturday. Temperatures will be milder as well with highs in the low 50s. Not as cold Sunday night. Temperatures will cool to the upper 30s to near 40.

We are keeping our eye on a system that could bring us some rain on Monday. Right now, the models are still in disagreement. Keeping a slight chance of showers throughout the day Monday and Monday night. The best chance will be across North Carolina. Temperatures will trend above normal with highs in the mid 50s. Overnight lows will be in the mid 40s.

Christmas Eve is looking dry and mild. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid and upper 50s. Christmas Day will be even warmer, with highs near 60! No white Christmas for us.

Rain chance will remain low for the remainder of the week and temperatures will be in the mid 50s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.