Colonial Downs Group to raise minimum wage to $15 at all Rosie’s locations in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. – Colonial Downs Group announced Thursday it will raise the minimum wage at all company facilities in Virginia to $15 per hour starting in January.

That’s double the current state minimum wage.

The change will impact employees at Rosie’s historical horse racing satellite wagering facilities in Richmond, Hampton, Vinton and New Kent County, as well as all future facilities the company may open in the years ahead.

Additionally, the company announced it will raise its minimum wage for tipped positions to $9 an hour, which is four times greater than the current state minimum wage of $2.13.

Aaron Gomes, Chief Operating Officer of the Colonial Downs Group, provided the following statement while speaking about the decision:

Over the past year we have hired more than 1,000 new employees at our Rosie’s facilities across the Commonwealth. These men and women are tremendous individuals who, through their hard work and hospitality, have made Rosie’s true entertainment destinations. Our employees are the reason for our success, and we know this. Now, we are dedicated to ensuring that their hard work and commitment to our customers is rewarded, and that starts with their financial compensation. We hope that today’s announcement will lead to an even happier holiday season for our employees and their families. Virginia is our home, and we have been incredibly heartened by the enthusiastic reception we have received since we opened the doors at our first facility in New Kent County this past April. We look forward to providing world class entertainment and fun in the years ahead at all of our Rosie’s facilities, and the job creation and tax revenue that comes with it, and to continuing to be a corporate partner Virginians can count on.

In Richmond, the city’s Office of Community Wealth Building partnered with Rosie’s to assist with recruitment for more than 300 jobs at the company’s Midloathian Turnpike location, and Rosie’s has been committed to hiring Richmond residents living in poverty.

A living wage creates a pathway out of poverty and toward family stability and security. We are extremely pleased that Rosie’s is furthering its commitment to the City of Richmond by helping residents secure jobs at wages that will help support their families and strengthen our community,” Richmond Mayor Levar M. Stoney said when speaking about the partnership.

Rosie’s Gaming Emporium opened in Hampton in late October. It is the fourth location to open in Virginia and the first to open in Hampton Roads.

