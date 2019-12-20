Two people airlifted to hospital after crash involving tractor-trailer on Suffolk road

SUFFOLK, Va. – Two people were seriously hurt after their vehicle was involved in a crash with a tractor-trailer on Route 58 westbound at the Southwest Suffolk Bypass Friday afternoon.

The call came in at 2:20 p.m.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel gave emergency medical assessment to the two people in the passenger vehicle. They were airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, one via Nightingale and one via Life Evac. Their injuries are said to be critical.

Authorities say the driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt in the crash.

As of 5 p.m., all lanes in the area have reopened while crews cleaned up.

The crash remains under investigation.

