Turkeys get rounded up by Norfolk Sheriff’s deputies to go to needy families

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va -- Norfolk Sheriff’s deputies rounded up turkeys and put them in the back of their cars this morning. They picked up 100 turkeys and food from the Restaurant Depot on the corner of Witchduck Road and Virginia Beach Blvd in Virginia Beach.

The sheriff’s office has been doing this for 10 years to help feed families in need and support charities who help those in need.

Sheriff Joe Baron said one 20-pound turkey can fill up lots of folks.

“We looked it up on the internet and apparently a 20-pound turkey can feed up to 15 people," Baron said. "Which means at Thanksgiving and Christmas this year, we were giving enough food to feed about 1,500 people each time.”

He said doing all this goes in line with their belief of making a positive difference in people’s lives.

The turkeys were donated by local businesses.