Raccoon found in Yorktown neighborhood tests positive for rabies

YORKTOWN, Va. – Attention, Yorktown residents!

The Peninsula Health District announced Friday that a raccoon found in the area of Winders Lane and Lakeside Drive has tested positive for rabies.

Health officials say the raccoon attacked a dog on private property.

Anyone who has information regarding any exposure to this animal – whether bite, scratch or any contact with saliva by open wound, eyes, nose or mouth – is asked to contact the Environmental Health Office of the Peninsula Health Department at (757) 594-7340. Exposures also include direct contact between your pet and the rabid animal.

After hours, you are asked to contact York County Animal Control at (757) 890-3601.

Rabies is a fatal but preventable disease that is carried by mammals and has been in the wild animal population on the Peninsula since the mid-1980s.

The health department’s local office of environmental health services will also be contacting immediate neighbors as well as any civic or homeowner’s association that serves the community.

The district is reminding people to follow these four important rabies prevention guidelines:

Vaccinate your pets. Report all exposures to animals (usually bites and scratches) to your doctor and the local health department. Enjoy wildlife from a distance – don’t feed or encourage wild animals such as raccoons, skunks or foxes to visit your premises. Do not feed your pets outside, leave trash uncovered or try to handle any wild or feral animals you may feel are sick or injured.

