× Pennsylvania toddler shoots sleeping father in the buttocks

EERIE, Pa. – A Pennsylvania father awoke Thursday evening to find out that he had been shot – by his 3-year-old son, police say.

According to the Eerie Times-News, the 26-year-old father was asleep around 6:30 p.m. when the toddler found a small-caliber handgun and shot him in the buttocks.

The Eerie man was treated at UPMC Hamot for injuries that were reportedly not life-threatening.

It’s not yet clear how where the child found the loaded gun; there were two other children in the house at the time of the shooting, according to the paper. None of the children were injured.

Related: Woman apparently shot by dog while waiting at train crossing

Authorities did not immediately release the name of the injured man as they continue to investigate.