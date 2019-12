NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 800 block of Lucas Creek Road that left a man dead Friday night.

The call came in just before 8 p.m.

Officers arrived to find the man suffering from gunshot wounds. Medics pronounced him dead on scene.

There is no definitive suspect information at this time, police say, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Police are also working to positively identify the victim.

