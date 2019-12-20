× Maddie’s First Warning Forecast: Chilly and dry Saturday, rain chances returning late Sunday

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

It’ll be another cold night with lows in the low 30s. Winds will be light out of the north between 5 and 10 mph.

Clouds will build in on Saturday, but rain chances will remain slim. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Highs will warm to the low 50s on Sunday, near normal for this time of year. We will see partly cloudy skies with a small rain chance by Sunday night.

Our next significant rain chance will move in on Monday. We are tracking an area of low pressure that will move across the Southeast. Expect more clouds and a higher rain chance in NC, lower rain chance and fewer clouds in VA. Temperatures will continue to gradually warm with highs in the mid 50s.

By Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, temperatures will reach the upper 50s to near 60 degrees under a mix of sun and clouds. Both days look mainly dry and very pleasant for this time of year.

Tonight: Clear Skies. Lows in the low 30s. Winds: N 5-10

Saturday: Mix of Clouds. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: N 5-10

Saturday Night: Mix of Clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: N 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

December 20th

1962 Winter Weather: 3.6″ snow – Richmond

