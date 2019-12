Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Calebfolks (www.calebfolks.com) is a full-time Virginia Beach singer/songwriter and recording artist who is known for his positivity and high energy on stage. He joins us to perform two original songs, "I Can't Give You the World, But I Can Give You My Heart" and "Call Me Crazy".

Catch calebfolks again in:

Cape Charles on December 20th for Festive Fridays

Chattanooga on December 21st

Richmond on January 17th