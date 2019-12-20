Kill Devil Hills Police officer involved in on-duty crash

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. – An officer with the Kill Devil Hills Police Department was involved in an on-duty crash Friday morning.

According to the department, the crash happened at approximately 10:27 a.m. at US 158 and 5th Street. The officer’s vehicle struck a traffic light.

Police said that northbound lanes are being diverted at this time, and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol has been asked to investigate the crash. There is currently no information on the officer’s condition.

The northbound traffic light was damaged in the collision, and the North Carolina DOT has been asked to restore functionality to the light as soon as possible.

This is a developing story.