Here’s when you can watch Sounds of the Season

It’s the most wonderful time of the year and schools around Hampton Roads are getting in the holiday spirit. News 3 visited many schools this year and got a chance to see some awesome musical performances. We will be airing shows with the performances on TV at various times through the holidays.
Here is a list of when you can watch:
Part 1 – airs on WGNT December 21st at 2 p.m., 24th at 10 p.m., 25th at 7 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., and January 1st at 9:30 a.m.
Airs on WTKR December 25th at 6:30 a.m., 26th at 10:30 a.m., 30th at 10 a.m., and January 1st at 10:30 a.m.
- Booker T. Washington High
- Chesapeake Bay Academy
- Cooper Elementary
- Granby High Orchestra
- John Yeates Middle 6th grade
- Lake Taylor High
- Nansemond River High Bellavace
- Smithfield High Chorus
- Tabb Elementary
- Warhill High
- Warwick High
Part 2 – airs on WGNT December 22nd at 12:30 p.m., 25th at 5 a.m. and 7:30 a.m., 26th at 9 a.m. and January 1st at 9 a.m.
Airs on WTKR December 25th at 5 a.m., and 10 a.m., 30th at 10:30 a.m.
- Bethel and Phoebus High Concert Choirs
- Chesapeake Bay Academy Band
- Granby High Girls Chorus
- Granby High Sinfonia
- Heritage High
- Indian River High Choir
- John F. Kennedy Middle
- John Yeates Middle 8th grade
- Norview High Varsity Mixed Chorus
- Woodside High Jubilee Chorale
Part 3 – airs on WGNT December 22nd at 1 p.m., 25th at 5:30 a.m. and 8 a.m., 26th at 9:30 a.m., 31st at 9: 30 a.m.
Airs on WTKR December 24th at 1:05 a.m., 25th 5:30 a.m., 31st 10 a.m.
- Bethel and Phoebus High Women’s Choirs
- Granby High Boys Chorus
- Indian River High Guitar
- John Yeates Middle 7th grade
- Nansemond River High, High Fidelity
- Norview High Varsity Concert Chorus
- Tabb High Girls Ensemble
- Woodside High Diemeisters Singers
- Woodside High Jazz Band
- Woodside High Orchestra
Part 4 – airs on WGNT December 22nd at 1:30 p.m., 25th at 6 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., 27th at 9 a.m., 31st at 9 a.m., and January 2nd at 9:30 a.m.
Airs on WTKR December 24th at 12:35 a.m., 25th at 6 a.m., 26th at 10 a.m., 31st at 10:30 a.m.
- Bethel and Phoebus High Vocal Jazz Ensemble
- Maury High
- Nansemond River High, The Warrior Singers
- Norview High Chamber Orchestra
- Old Donation School
- Park View Elementary
- Woodside High Guitar
- Woodside High Select Womens Ensemble
Part 5 – airs on WGNT December 22nd at 12 p.m., 25th at 6:30 a.m. and 9 a.m., 27th at 9:30 a.m., and January 2nd at 9 a.m.
Airs on WTKR December 25th at 4:30 a.m., and 10:30 a.m., and January 1st at 10 a.m.
- Bethel and Phoebus High Band
- Cooper Elementary
- Granby High Womens Ensemble
- Grassfield High
- Indian River High Guitar
- John F. Kennedy Middle
- Norview High Varsity Mixed Chorus
- Park View Elementary
- Smithfield High Jazz Ensemble
- Tabb Elementary