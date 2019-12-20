Here’s when you can watch Sounds of the Season

It’s the most wonderful time of the year and schools around Hampton Roads are getting in the holiday spirit. News 3 visited many schools this year and got a chance to see some awesome musical performances. We will be airing shows with the performances on TV at various times through the holidays.

Here is a list of when you can watch:

Part 1 – airs on WGNT December 21st at 2 p.m., 24th at 10 p.m., 25th at 7 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., and January 1st at 9:30 a.m.

Airs on WTKR December 25th at 6:30 a.m., 26th at 10:30 a.m., 30th at 10 a.m., and January 1st at 10:30 a.m.

  • Booker T. Washington High
  • Chesapeake Bay Academy
  • Cooper Elementary
  • Granby High Orchestra
  • John Yeates Middle 6th grade
  • Lake Taylor High
  • Nansemond River High Bellavace
  • Smithfield High Chorus
  • Tabb Elementary
  • Warhill High
  • Warwick High

Part 2 – airs on WGNT December 22nd at 12:30 p.m., 25th at 5 a.m. and 7:30 a.m., 26th at 9 a.m. and January 1st at 9 a.m.

Airs on WTKR December 25th at 5 a.m., and 10 a.m., 30th at 10:30 a.m.

  • Bethel and Phoebus High Concert Choirs
  • Chesapeake Bay Academy Band
  • Granby High Girls Chorus
  • Granby High Sinfonia
  • Heritage High
  • Indian River High Choir
  • John F. Kennedy Middle
  • John Yeates Middle 8th grade
  • Norview High Varsity Mixed Chorus
  • Woodside High Jubilee Chorale

Part 3 – airs on WGNT December 22nd at 1 p.m., 25th at 5:30 a.m. and 8 a.m., 26th at 9:30 a.m., 31st at 9: 30 a.m.

Airs on WTKR December 24th at 1:05 a.m., 25th 5:30 a.m., 31st 10 a.m.

  • Bethel and Phoebus High Women’s Choirs
  • Granby High Boys Chorus
  • Indian River High Guitar
  • John Yeates Middle 7th grade
  • Nansemond River High, High Fidelity
  • Norview High Varsity Concert Chorus
  • Tabb High Girls Ensemble
  • Woodside High Diemeisters Singers
  • Woodside High Jazz Band
  • Woodside High Orchestra

Part 4 – airs on WGNT December 22nd at 1:30 p.m., 25th at 6 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., 27th at 9 a.m., 31st at 9 a.m., and January 2nd at 9:30 a.m.

Airs on WTKR December 24th at 12:35 a.m., 25th at 6 a.m., 26th at 10 a.m., 31st at 10:30 a.m.

  • Bethel and Phoebus High Vocal Jazz Ensemble
  • Maury High
  • Nansemond River High, The Warrior Singers
  • Norview High Chamber Orchestra
  • Old Donation School
  • Park View Elementary
  • Woodside High Guitar
  • Woodside High Select Womens Ensemble

Part 5 – airs on WGNT December 22nd at 12 p.m., 25th at 6:30 a.m. and 9 a.m., 27th at 9:30 a.m., and January 2nd at 9 a.m.

Airs on WTKR December 25th at 4:30 a.m., and 10:30 a.m., and January 1st at 10 a.m.

  • Bethel and Phoebus High Band
  • Cooper Elementary
  • Granby High Womens Ensemble
  • Grassfield High
  • Indian River High Guitar
  • John F. Kennedy Middle
  • Norview High Varsity Mixed Chorus
  • Park View Elementary
  • Smithfield High Jazz Ensemble
  • Tabb Elementary
