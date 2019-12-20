Here’s when you can watch Sounds of the Season

It’s the most wonderful time of the year and schools around Hampton Roads are getting in the holiday spirit. News 3 visited many schools this year and got a chance to see some awesome musical performances. We will be airing shows with the performances on TV at various times through the holidays.

Here is a list of when you can watch:

Part 1 – airs on WGNT December 21st at 2 p.m., 24th at 10 p.m., 25th at 7 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., and January 1st at 9:30 a.m.

Airs on WTKR December 25th at 6:30 a.m., 26th at 10:30 a.m., 30th at 10 a.m., and January 1st at 10:30 a.m.

Booker T. Washington High

Chesapeake Bay Academy

Cooper Elementary

Granby High Orchestra

John Yeates Middle 6th grade

Lake Taylor High

Nansemond River High Bellavace

Smithfield High Chorus

Tabb Elementary

Warhill High

Warwick High

Part 2 – airs on WGNT December 22nd at 12:30 p.m., 25th at 5 a.m. and 7:30 a.m., 26th at 9 a.m. and January 1st at 9 a.m.

Airs on WTKR December 25th at 5 a.m., and 10 a.m., 30th at 10:30 a.m.

Bethel and Phoebus High Concert Choirs

Chesapeake Bay Academy Band

Granby High Girls Chorus

Granby High Sinfonia

Heritage High

Indian River High Choir

John F. Kennedy Middle

John Yeates Middle 8th grade

Norview High Varsity Mixed Chorus

Woodside High Jubilee Chorale

Part 3 – airs on WGNT December 22nd at 1 p.m., 25th at 5:30 a.m. and 8 a.m., 26th at 9:30 a.m., 31st at 9: 30 a.m.

Airs on WTKR December 24th at 1:05 a.m., 25th 5:30 a.m., 31st 10 a.m.

Bethel and Phoebus High Women’s Choirs

Granby High Boys Chorus

Indian River High Guitar

John Yeates Middle 7th grade

Nansemond River High, High Fidelity

Norview High Varsity Concert Chorus

Tabb High Girls Ensemble

Woodside High Diemeisters Singers

Woodside High Jazz Band

Woodside High Orchestra

Part 4 – airs on WGNT December 22nd at 1:30 p.m., 25th at 6 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., 27th at 9 a.m., 31st at 9 a.m., and January 2nd at 9:30 a.m.



Airs on WTKR December 24th at 12:35 a.m., 25th at 6 a.m., 26th at 10 a.m., 31st at 10:30 a.m.

Bethel and Phoebus High Vocal Jazz Ensemble

Maury High

Nansemond River High, The Warrior Singers

Norview High Chamber Orchestra

Old Donation School

Park View Elementary

Woodside High Guitar

Woodside High Select Womens Ensemble

Part 5 – airs on WGNT December 22nd at 12 p.m., 25th at 6:30 a.m. and 9 a.m., 27th at 9:30 a.m., and January 2nd at 9 a.m.

Airs on WTKR December 25th at 4:30 a.m., and 10:30 a.m., and January 1st at 10 a.m.