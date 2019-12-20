× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Cold today, gradual warm up ahead

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Another sunny and cold day… Bundle up! Temperatures will start in the 20s this morning, 5 to 10 degrees colder than yesterday morning. Highs will reach the mid 40s this afternoon, warmer than yesterday but still below normal for this time of year. Expect sunny skies and light winds today.

Clouds will build in on Saturday, but rain chances will remain slim. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Highs will warm to the low 50s on Sunday, near normal for this time of year. We will see partly cloudy skies with a small rain chance by Sunday night.

Our next significant rain chance will move in on Monday. We are tracking an area of low pressure that will move across the Southeast. Expect more clouds and a higher rain chance in NC, lower rain chance and fewer clouds in VA. Temperatures will continue to gradually warm with highs in the mid 50s.

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: W/N 5-10

Tonight: Clear Skies. Lows in the low 30s. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: N 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

December 20th

1962 Winter Weather: 3.6″ snow – Richmond

