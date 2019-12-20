Former Hampton Police detective pleads guilty to drug conspiracy

HAMPTON, Va. – A former Hampton police detective pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

According to court documents, Deangelo Freeman, 31, conspired with local drug dealers while he was a detective in the Special Investigations Unit of the Hampton Police Division.

Freeman was associated with a number of individuals who were selling large quantities of cocaine, including Alex Burnett, who owned 9Rounds Gym in Hampton Town Center. Freeman admitted to providing information to Burnett about an ongoing federal criminal investigation that he was participating in as a narcotics detective.

The information Freeman provided included the identity of a confidential informant.

Court documents say Freeman provided the information to compromise the investigation and to help Burnett’s drug distribution activities.

Freeman faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 5 years in prison and a maximum of 40 years in prison. He will be sentenced on April 23, 2020.