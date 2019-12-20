A preview of Dickens’ Christmas Towne on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Gingerbread men walk, nutcrackers talk, and a juggling “jack-in-the-box” will have you jumping out of your seat at this year's Dickens' Christmas Towne. William Fergus and Octavius Foggs from Fergus and Foggs Toy Emporium show us a few magic tricks and tell us about what to expect this year from the awesome holiday event happening at Nauticus. Plus, our holiday cheer is interrupted by none other than Jack Frost himself!

Dickens' Christmas Towne at Nauticus run now through December 31st. Visit Dickenschristmastowne.com for more information.