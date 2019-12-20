1 adult, 2 children assisted by Red Cross following Portsmouth fire

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth Fire Department responded to an early-morning structure fire Friday.

According to the department, the fire happened on Prospect Parkway in the Cradock section of the city. The call originally came in as an electrical short, and was upgraded to a working structure fire when the first crews arrived just before 5 a.m.

The fire was called under control by 5:30 a.m., according to fire officials.

No injuries were reported. The Red Cross assisted the home’s occupants, one adult and two children, since utilities had to be secured in order to safely mitigate the incident.

The fire remains under investigation by the Portsmouth Fire Marshal’s Office.