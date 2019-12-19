Virginia Lt. Gov. Fairfax announces plan to run for governor in 2021

Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax is eyeing a run for Governor of Virginia in 2021, according to a spokesperson for his office.

Fairfax was elected as Virginia’s lieutenant governor in 2017.

During his time as lieutenant governor, he faced allegations of sexual assault from two women, Meredith Watson and Vanessa Tyson. Fairfax has denied the allegations, and sued CBS for defamation after it aired interviews with both women.

To read more on the sexual assault allegations against Lt. Gov. Fairfax, click here.

This is a developing story.