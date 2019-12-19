Virginia Beach civic league fights food insecurity with Little Free Food Pantry

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Pembroke Manor Civic League is fighting food insecurity from its front yard with its new Little Free Food Pantry.

The pantry joins the civic league’s Little Free Library, a waterproof wooden structure where books can be borrowed and returned. Instead of books, the custom-made pantry will supply the community with donated nonperishable foods.

Canned goods, packaged foods and other essentials like toilet paper and toothpaste can be left in the pantry, according to the civic league.

The Pembroke Manor Civic League is located at 4452 Hinsdale Street in Virginia Beach.