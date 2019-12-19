× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Cold end to the week, but warming returns over the weekend

Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

Very cold and well below normal before a much needed warm up…

The passage of a dry cold front late last night has left the entire area shockingly colder this morning. Temperatures are in the 20s and 30s and wind chills are in the teens.

Even with wall-to-wall sunshine this afternoon, highs will only be able to reach the upper 30s. And with a north breeze during the afternoon, wind chills will stay at or below freezing even during the warmest part of the day. With high pressure building in over the region, we will be completely sunny.

Tonight will be clear and cold with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Friday will be a tad more comfortable during the afternoon with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 40s.

High pressure will keep us dry at least the first half of the weekend. Saturday will be below normal again with highs in the mid 40s. Clouds will increase throughout the day and overnight into Sunday.

An area of low pressure will build in south of the area Sunday increasing rain chances late Sunday into Monday morning.

Skies will be clearing and temperatures will be climbing as we head toward Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Expect high temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s with partly cloudy skies both days.

