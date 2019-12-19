Taco Bell to add 21 one-dollar items to its menu in 2020
Taco bell is revamping its dollar menu in 2020.
Tuesday, the Mexican fast-food chain announced it will be adding 21 new offerings to its dollar menu next year.
Double-stacked tacos will kick it off.
They are available in three flavors: Nacho Crunch, Chipotle Cheddar and Reaper Ranch.
The double-stacked tacos go on sale for a buck and for a limited time starting on December 26.