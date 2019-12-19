Police investigating after man injured in Virginia Beach shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 3600 block of Harbinger Road that left a man injured Thursday night.

Dispatchers received the call just before 7 p.m.

Officers who responded to the scene found the man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

EMS personnel took the victim to a local hospital for treatment.

There is no suspect information at this time, police say.

Anyone who has information about this crime is asked to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted online via P3Tips.com or by downloading the P3Tips app.

