Police identify 87-year-old woman who died at hospital after James City Co. crash

JAMES CITY Co., Va. – James City County Police have identified the 87-year-old woman who died after a crash in the 5400 block of Olde Towne Road Wednesday night.

Around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the area in reference to a crash.

Police say a 39-year-old woman in a 2018 Ford Edge was traveling south on Olde Towne Road and was entering a curve in the road when she saw a 2002 Chrysler minivan headed towards her across the center lane. The driver of the Ford moved over as much as she was able, but she was hit head on.

The driver of the Chrysler was the 87-year-old woman, identified as Mary Lou Sagaser of Williamsburg, police say. She was taken to Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Ford was taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say both drivers were wearing seat belts, and they were the only people in their respective vehicles.

Olde Towne Road was shut down Wednesday night while police investigated, but it has since reopened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

