NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing in the 7700 block of Armfield Avenue Thursday evening.

The call came in around 5 p.m.

Police say a man was found dead at the scene.

A person of interest has been detained.

According to News 3 reporter Erin Miller, the complex where the stabbing happened is the Tucker House, a senior living facility/retirement home.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

#NorfolkPD are currently investigating a stabbing in the 7700 block of Armfield Avenue. A man was found at the scene deceased. The call came in around 5:00 p.m. A person of interest has been detained. The investigation is on-going. pic.twitter.com/2jAjA7oiLe — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) December 19, 2019