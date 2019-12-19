Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: A (very) slow warming trend

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast

If you are not a fan of this chilly weather, I have good news. It is going to be warming up… eventually.

But expect another chilly morning on Friday with mainly clear skies and temperatures in the mid 20s. The difference from Thursday morning: lighter winds, which will mean the wind chills won’t be quite as brutal.

Expect plenty of sunshine to end the work week with high temperatures 8 to 10° warmer than Thursday. Most of us will top out in the mid-to-upper 40s.

Temperatures will be very similar as we kick off the weekend on Saturday, but much of the sunshine will be going away. Clouds will stream in on Saturday morning thanks to a storm system over the Gulf of Mexico.

Expect mostly cloudy skies on Sunday as well with high temperatures back in the lower 50s. Late Sunday we could see a stray shower from the storm system to our south. But most of us will stay dry.

And most of us will stay dry on Monday. But we could see a few showers around, especially across eastern North Carolina. Temperatures will climb back above normal Monday afternoon, with highs in the mid-to-upper 50s.

The warming trend continues on Christmas Eve with partly cloudy skies on Tuesday with highs in the mid-to-upper 50s again.

And it will be even warmer on Christmas day. We will enjoy partly cloudy skies as the mercury climbs to near 60°.

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey

Follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PatrickRockeyWeather/

Catch me on Twitter: https://twitter.com/PatrickRockey

I’m also on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/patrickrockey/