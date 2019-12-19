ODU men’s hoops player Marquis Godwin enters transfer portal

NORFOLK, Va. – Mired in an eight-game losing streak, Old Dominion men’s basketball will now try to turn things around with one less player available to them.

The team has announced that junior guard Marquis Godwin, who’s played in all 12 games for the Monarchs this season, has entered into the transfer portal.

“We wish Marquis the very best going forward,” Monarchs coach Jeff Jones said.

The Hampton native (Hampton H.S.) was one of ODU’s most utilized players, averaging 28.3 minutes per game. Only Xavier Green has seen more playing time.

Godwin was averaging 8.3 points per game and 2.8 rebounds. He ranks first on the team in three-pointers made.

Old Dominion (3-and-9, 0-and-0 C-USA) plays its next game on Sunday, when the Monarchs welcome the University of Maryland Eastern Shore (1-and-11) to the Ted Constant Convocation Center for a 2:00 p.m. start.

The Monarchs are looking for their first win since Nov. 16, when they gave Jeff Jones his 500th career win by beating Northeastern.