Man who police say robbed Newport News bank arrested during traffic stop

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police have arrested a man in connection with the Thursday afternoon robbery of a local bank.

At 1:09 p.m., police responded to the Old Point National Bank in the 13800 block of Warwick Boulevard in reference to a robbery. When officers arrived, the bank tellers told them an unknown man went into the bank, implied he had a gun and demanded money.

After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect fled the bank.

No one was hurt during this robbery.

Officers were given a description of the man and a vehicle that was said to have been involved, and they conducted a traffic stop in the area of Tabbs Lane and Warwick Boulevard. One of the people inside the vehicle was identified as 32-year-old James Robert Crowder of Williamsburg.

After further investigation, police determined that it was Crowder who robbed the bank.

Crowder was arrested and charged with Robbery, three counts of Abduction and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony.

All of the money Crowder took during the robbery was recovered.

There is no photo of Crowder available at this time.

