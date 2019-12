CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A man has died Thursday after an industrial accident, city officials said,

Chesapeake Police and Fire Departments said they responded to a business in the 1700 block of S. Military Highway.

As a result of the accident 57-year-old David Cushman has died from his injuries.

The incident is currently under investigation, officials said.

There are several businesses in the area and it is unclear at this time which business this happened at.