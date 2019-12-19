Local trash collection changes for Christmas and New Year’s Day

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Christmas Day and New Year’s Day are nearing and since they both fall during weekdays there are some changes to trash collection schedules. Here is a look at when you will need to put the bins out by city.

Virginia

Chesapeake

Trash and recycling collections will be delayed by one day for the weeks of December 23 and December 30, with the exception of Tuesday, December 24 and Tuesday, December 31.

Normal collection schedules will resume the week of January 6, 2020.

Hampton

There will be no regular recycling, refuse, bulk trash or yard waste collection on Wednesday, December 25 for Christmas or on Wednesday, January 1 for New Year’s Day.

Newport News

Collections on Monday and Tuesday as scheduled; Wednesday’s collections take place on Thursday and Thursday’s collections on Friday.

Norfolk

Refuse collection and recycling routes will be collected as normal on December 24. The Wednesday refuse and recycling routes will be collected on Saturday, December 28.

Bulk waste collection for December 24 must be scheduled by 3 p.m., on Friday, December 20. Bulk-waste pick-up for December 25 will be collected on Saturday, December 28.

Portsmouth

Trash, bulk and recycling collections will be collected on the normal route schedules during the Christmas Holiday week and New Year’s holiday week.

Suffolk

For the period of January 1 through January 4, 2020, trash collection will run on a one-day delay with Wednesday’s route on Thursday, Thursday’s route on Friday, and Friday’s route on Saturday.

TFC Recycling will also follow the holiday schedule with a one-day delay schedule for the period of January 1 through January 4.

Businesses located in the Downtown Business Overlay District (DBOD) will remain on a regular schedule and will have their collection days run on Tuesday and Friday.

Virginia Beach

Waste Collection Holiday Schedule

Wednesday, Dec. 25 — No collection. Trash/Recycling will instead be on Sat., Dec. 28

Wednesday, Jan. 1 — No collection. Trash/Recycling will be collected on Sat., Jan. 4.

VB Landfill and Resource Recovery Center will be closed on Dec. 23, 24, 25 & Jan. 1.

Waste Management Office will be closed on Dec. 23, 24, 25, & Jan. 1.

Deadline for Bulky Item Collection Request for the week of Dec. 23-28 is 5 p.m. on Fri., Dec. 20.

The Virginia Beach Landfill and Resource Recovery Center, located at 1989 Jake Sears Road, will close Monday, Dec. 23 and will reopen Thursday, Dec. 26. Hours of operation are 7 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Williamsburg

There are no changes or adjustments to trash collection.

North Carolina

Dare County

Residential Trash Collection: