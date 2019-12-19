J. Crew boys’ denim pants recalled due to aspiration, choking hazards

J. Crew is recalling certain sizes of its Crewcuts boys’ denim pants due to the possibility of small stones in the pants’ pockets or waistbands from the stone washing manufacturing process.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, pants sold in sizes 2 and 3 and made in Pakistan are affected by the recall. A care label sewn into the side seam lists the style number, J8406, and season, FA 19, and a label sewn into the waistband of the pants lists the size and country of origin.

UPC codes 099105125419 and 099105125420 are listed on the price tag attached to the pants.

The CPSC recommends that consumers immediately take the recalled pants away from children and remove the stones from the pockets or internal waistband opening to eliminate the hazard.

The pants were sold at J. Crew and Crewcuts stores nationwide and online at J. Crew’s website from July 2019 through October 2019.

One report of stones found in the waistband extension of the pants has been received, but no injuries have been reported.