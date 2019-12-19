Here’s a list of unwanted holiday gifts for last minute shoppers to note

If you didn’t get all your holiday shopping done over Black Friday or Cyber Monday, you will probably go out hunting more gifts this weekend.

The 2019 holiday shopping season is a week short this year, which means the heat is on to get all that shopping done. As you scramble to buy all those presents, you should know about the most unwanted gifts, according to surveys.

So many items look like great gifts when you are strolling mall stores and kiosks in December, but a few weeks later, they end up in the return line, unwanted by the recipient.

Surveys by the retail site finder.com and the resale chain acorns say the most returned gifts include:

Board games

Toiletries and fragrances

Celebrity cook books

Slippers

Celebrity autobiographies

Christmas sweaters

Fitness DVDs

Selfie sticks

That’s not to say your loved one won’t appreciate a Christmas sweater — it’s just that a lot of people would prefer something else.

Consumer reports magazine says hard liquor is the most unwanted gift, but you might be asking, what are they drinking? Many people would love a bottle of vodka or scotch on Christmas Eve.

With the shopping season one week shorter this year, gift cards are likely to be more popular than ever.

But just like with gifts, make sure it’s to a store they like, so you don’t waste your money.

