HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - It can be hard to find the perfect gift for a grandchild, nephew, niece or other young loved one, but with overall student loan debt hovering around $1.6 trillion, saving for a child's education is climbing to the top of parents' holiday wish lists. Scott Ridgely from Virginia529 shares how you can give the gift of education this holiday season.

