Gifts and Christmas cheer get sorted, ready to go to needy families in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. - The Salvation Army and its volunteers are sorting through loads of toys, food and other items to share with families in need for its annual Christmas Depot.

The annual event is made possible through donations and sponsorships from local community members, organizations and businesses.

Major James Allison of the Salvation told News 3 roughly 125 to 150 volunteers are expected to help with this year's effort, with members of the U.S. Marine Corps also expected to assist.

He said the Christmas Depot has been operating for over 100 years.

Families, with children up to age 14, needed to go through an application process in order to receive gifts and items from its warehouse. Allison said a "shopper" joins them as the family pick out the items they would like.

Allison added the event shows the "community and God loves them."

The distribution happens all week long until Friday and the depot doors open at 9:00 a.m. The depot is located at 205 East Little Creek Road in Norfolk.