Five juveniles arrested after leading Portsmouth Police on chase involving reportedly stolen vehicle

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Five juveniles were arrested after leading Portsmouth Police officers on a chase Thursday afternoon.

At 3:37 p.m., officers spotted a stolen vehicle in the area of Rodman Avenue and Turnpike Road. Police say the driver of the vehicle failed to yield when the officers initiated their emergency equipment.

As the driver tried to flee, the suspect hit another vehicle that was stopped in the 2000 block of Frederick Boulevard, causing minor damage.

The suspect driver and four other people who were in the vehicle fled on foot. All five, who are all juveniles, were apprehended shortly after fleeing.

Police say the the people who were in the vehicle that was hit during the chase suffered minor injuries and declined medical treatment.

Charges are pending for obstruction for all four passengers.

Charges for grand larceny, felony eluding, felony hit-and-run (causing injury), driving without a license, possession of marijuana and obstruction are pending against the driver, officials say.

