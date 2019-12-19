Five-drawer chests recalled due to tip-over, entrapment hazards

Chadwick and Bailey five-drawer chests sold at Bob’s Discount Furniture and Hillsdale Furniture are being recalled due to serious tip-over and entrapment hazards.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the chests are unstable and can tip over if not anchored to the wall.

The chests come in white, mission oak, espresso and dove gray colors, and have “Hillsdale Furniture” printed on a label on the back. They were sold between August 2010 and August 2019, and approximately 31,000 units were sold.

Consumers should immediately stop using any recalled chest that is not properly anchored to the wall and place it in an area that children cannot access.

Consumers can contact Bob’s Discount Furniture at 800-569-1284 or Hillsdale Furniture at 800-368-0999 for a free repair or refund.