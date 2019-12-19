Catholic High School student-athletes ink scholarship offers

Posted 7:34 pm, December 19, 2019, by

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Catholic High School hosted signing day for their student-athletes on Thursday. 11 students inked scholarship offers, including five football players who took advantage of the Early Signing Period, which lasts through Friday.

Crusaders signees include:

Quinton Gregory (football) - College of the Holy Cross

Niko McKay (football) - Virginia Union University

Altrique Barlow (football) - Texas Christian University

Nehki Meredith (football) - NC State University

Keontae Jenkins (football) - Texas Christian University

Katherine VanBourgondien (swimming) - The College of William & Mary

 Bailee Sunderland (field hockey) - Lehigh University

Jack Young (lacrosse) - Huntington College

Cameron Odom (lacrosse) - The University of Akron

Madeline Berman (lacrosse) - Virginia Commonwealth University

Cole Mayer (lacrosse) - Bridgewater College

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.