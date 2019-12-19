Catholic High School student-athletes ink scholarship offers

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Catholic High School hosted signing day for their student-athletes on Thursday. 11 students inked scholarship offers, including five football players who took advantage of the Early Signing Period, which lasts through Friday.
Crusaders signees include:
Quinton Gregory (football) - College of the Holy Cross
Niko McKay (football) - Virginia Union University
Altrique Barlow (football) - Texas Christian University
Nehki Meredith (football) - NC State University
Keontae Jenkins (football) - Texas Christian University
Katherine VanBourgondien (swimming) - The College of William & Mary
Bailee Sunderland (field hockey) - Lehigh University
Jack Young (lacrosse) - Huntington College
Cameron Odom (lacrosse) - The University of Akron
Madeline Berman (lacrosse) - Virginia Commonwealth University
Cole Mayer (lacrosse) - Bridgewater College