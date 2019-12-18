William & Mary football announces 2020 early signing period class

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (TribeAthletics.com) – The William & Mary football program significantly bolstered its roster during the early signing period Wednesday, as Head Football Coach Mike London announced the addition of 11 talented student-athletes who signed National Letters of Intent to play for the Tribe.

“This class is another foundational step for the program,” London said. “Our staff worked extremely hard in finding a set of high character student-athletes who fit both the athletic and academic profiles needed to help us pursue championships. We believe the 11 student-athletes we signed today bring the size, speed and athleticism to compete at the highest levels of college football. This is a great start to the class of 2020, and we look forward to the positive impact they will have on our William & Mary community.”

The 11-member incoming class features three linebackers, two defensive linemen, a quarterback, running back, wide receiver, tight end, offensive lineman and an athlete.

The group consists of players from six states and Belgium: Virginia (4), North Carolina (2), Maryland (1), Pennsylvania (1), South Carolina (1), Texas (1) and Belgium (1).

Complete bio information for the entire class is below.

W&M, which recently concluded its season with wins in three of its final four games, will open the 2020 campaign at Stanford on Sept. 5.

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown/High School

Jonathan Egwuatu OLB 6-3 200 Winston-Salem, N.C./Ronald W. Reagan HS

Charles Grant OL 6-4 240 Portsmouth, Va./Churchland HS

Chase Hart OL 6-2 195 Strasburg, Va./Strasburg HS

Garrett Huyck DE 6-5 275 Chapin, S.C./Chapin HS

James Jennette OLB 6-5 200 Durham, N.C./Jordan HS

Mattijs Lasore RB 5-11 200 Deinze, Belgium/Bristol Academy

Mike Malone DE 6-4 245 Clark’s Summit, Pa./Abington Heights HS

JT Mayo RB/ATH 5-11 180 Alexandria, Va./West Potomac HS

Quinn Osborne ILB 6-2 195 Mitchellville, Md./Bishop McNamara School

Tyler Rose WR 6-1 190 Lynchburg, Va./Liberty Christian Academy

Colton Turner TE 6-4 210 Plano, Texas/Home School (DASche Spartans)

Jonathan Egwuatu

OLB

6-3, 200

Winston-Salem, N.C. / Ronald W. Reagan High School

What Egwuatu brings to the Tribe: “Jonathan possesses the twitch and quickness that we look for in a pass rusher. He has the ability to bend around the edge and redirect his path to the quarterback. He created consistent pressure registering multiple sacks and 10 TFLs this season. A high motor, and a physical demeanor on tape, Jon has the chance to impact our defense early in his career.”

Prep: Two-year letterwinner as a defensive end and defensive tackle for head coach Joshua McGee at Ronald W. Reagan High School … Totaled 91 tackles, 17.0 TFL, 7.0 sacks and two forced fumbles during his final two seasons … Personal: Son of Charles and Immaculate Egwuatu … Enjoys flying and earned his Private Pilot’s License.

Charles Grant

Offensive Lineman

6-4, 240

Portsmouth, Va. / Churchland High School

What Grant brings to the Tribe: “Charles is an excellent addition to our offensive line group. He is profile size and brings unique athleticism to the position with the ability to move in space. Has great bend, good change of direction, and quick feet. Has long arms with a powerful base that will help us in pass protection.”

Prep: Standout offensive lineman for head coach Dontrell Leonard at Churchland High School … First-team 4A All-Eastern Region selection in 2019 … All-region and all-district standout as a junior … All-State wrestler … Personal: Son of Kent and Jackie Grant.

Chase Hart

QB

6-2, 195

Strasburg, Va. / Strasburg High School

What Hart brings to the Tribe: “Chase brings elite arm talent to our roster with outstanding arm strength and excellent ball placement. His ability to navigate the pocket allows him to buy time and extend the play. He was an integral part of Strasburg’s playoff run this season. He has also shown athleticism and a sense of toughness being a huge part of the defense his senior year. A true competitor on both sides of the ball.”

Prep: Three-year letterwinner as a quarterback for head coach Mark Roller at Strasburg High School … Finished his prep career with school records in passing yards (4,100) and passing touchdowns (47) … Posted 60 total touchdowns … All-Region selection as a junior … Two-time all-area and all-district selection … Also earned three letters in baseball and one in wrestling … Region and district champion wrestler as a sophomore … All-area, all-district and all-region selection in baseball … Member of the SHS Leadership Council … Personal: Son of Caleb and Rebecca Hart.

Garrett Huyck

DL

6-5, 275

Chapin, S.C. / Chapin High School

What Huyck brings to the Tribe: “Garrett adds elite size to our defensive line with the ability to line up in multiple spots along the line of scrimmage. Garrett has a powerful lower body, with enough athleticism to redirect to the football.”

Prep: Four-year letterwinner as a defensive and offensive lineman for head coach Justin Gentry at Chapin High School … Earned second-team all-state honors after totaling 61 tackles and 19 TFL as a senior … North-South All-Star selection in 2019 … Two-time all-region honoree (2018, 2019) … Ranked a 2-star recruit by Rivals and 247 Sports … Chosen as a FNR Scholar-Athlete of the Week during his senior season … National Honor Society … Presbyterian College Fellows Scholar … Personal: Son of Donnie and Nicole Huyck.

James Jennette

OLB

6-5, 200

Durham, N.C. / Jordan High School

What Jennette brings to the Tribe: James brings rare length and athleticism to the outside linebacker position. He thrives in space with the ability to close on ball carriers. He also made a significant impact on the offensive side of the ball at tight end, particularly in the red zone.”

Prep: Standout safety, wide receiver and running back for head coach Anthony Barbour at Jordan High School … Earned the Falcon Award and DB Award in 2018 … Sprinter and jumper on the track team … Earned Track Award in 2018 … Attended Exploring Data with SAD Coding Camp in 2019 … Personal: Son of William and Belinda Jennette … Father played in the NFL with the New York Jets after a standout collegiate career at East Carolina.

Mattijs Lasore

RB

5-11, 200

Deinze, Belgium / Bristol Academy

What Lasore brings to the Tribe: “Mattijs has the prototypical build for the running back position, measuring 5’11 and 200+ pounds. He brings a combination of power and 4.5 40-yard dash speed. Mattijs is an explosive athlete with the physical mentality to run between the tackles and the quickness to create big plays.”

Prep: Standout running back for head coach Ben Herod at Bristol Academy … Also competed in soccer and freestyle windsurfing … European and Belgian Champion in windsurfing … Personal: Son of Oladapo Lasore and Krista Vander Schaeven.

Mike Malone

DE

6-4, 245

Clark’s Summit, Pa. / Abington Heights High School

What Malone brings to the Tribe: “Mike is a long athletic addition to our defensive line unit. He is an adept block shedder with a high motor, who shows high effort in pursuit of the quarterback. A great combination of size and athleticism, Mike has the ability to help our defense on all phases.“

Prep: Four-year letterwinner as a defensive end, tight end and offensive tackle for head coach Joe Repshis at Abington Heights High School … Finished his prep career with 218 tackles, 10 sacks, 31.0 TFL and 10.0 sacks … Also posted 33 catches for 433 yards with a touchdown as a tight end … Four-time first-team Division 2 Coaches All-Star, earning the honor twice as a defensive end and twice as a tight end … Also lettered in basketball and was the starting center on the 2018 state championship team … Honor Roll student … Personal: Son of Mike and Laura Malone.

JT Mayo

RB/ATH

5-11, 180

Alexandria, Va. / West Potomac High School

What Mayo brings to the Tribe: “JT is a versatile athlete with the ability to add offensive value in multiple positions. He has elite speed and toughness with the ability to take on contact and make defenders miss in space. Has ‘big play making ability’ with his feet, and the burst to outrun 2nd level defenders.”

Prep: Four-year letterwinner as a quarterback/athlete for head coaches Rod York and Jeremiah Ross at West Potomac High School … Two-year team captain … First-team All-Gunston District in 2019 … Second-team All-Occoquan Region honoree in 2019 … Totaled 3,600 all-purpose yards (2,800 passing / 800 rushing) with 31 total touchdowns as a senior … Completed 60 percent of his passes … Also lettered in lacrosse and track & field … Member of the National Honor Society and Key Club … Personal: Son of Neal and Anna Mayo … Mother played basketball at Lipscomb University … Father was a member of the track & field team at the United State Military Academy.

Quinn Osborne

ILB

6-2, 195

Mitchellville, Md. / Bishop McNamara School

What Osborne brings to the Tribe: “Quinn provides elite athleticism and length to our linebacker unit. He is nimble in coverage with excellent first step quickness and the toughness necessary to play in the box. He was a dominant force for a Bishop McNamara defense that allowed 7 or fewer points four times this season. He has a true nose for the football and will be a physical presence in the run game vs. ball carriers.”

Prep: Three-year letterwinner as a linebacker and defensive end for head coach Keita Malloy at Bishop McNamara School … Two-time first-team All-WCAC selection, garnering the honors as a junior and a senior … Earned All-MET honorable mention accolades as a junior … Graduated Cum Laude … Personal: Son of Quinn and Taleesa Osborne.

Tyler Rose

WR

6-1, 190

Lynchburg, Va. / Liberty Christian Academy

What Rose brings to the Tribe: “Tyler brings an elite combination of length and speed with the versatility to lineup in the slot or out wide. He has strong hands and excellent concentration at the catch point. His suddenness and crisp route running allows him to create separation from defenders and make big plays downfield. Tyler has elite measurables for an FCS wide receiver, and he has shown the ability to add production to the wide receiver unit immediately.”

Prep: Standout wide receiver for head coach Frank Rocco at Liberty Christian Academy … Earned first-team all-district and all-region honors as a senior … First-team all-district and second-team all-region selection as a junior … Posted a single-game school record 326 receiving yards, which ranks third in state history … Garnered team’s Best Offensive Player and MVP honors as a senior … Earned LCA’s junior varsity MVP honors in 2016-17 … Personal: Son of Keith and Rebecca Rose.

Colton Turner

TE

6-4, 210

Plano, Texas / Home School (DASche Spartans)

What Turner brings to the Tribe: “Colton brings profile size to our tight end room. He possesses the ability to seal blocks on the edge and climb to the next level to create big plays. He is a high effort player with demonstrated receiving value. He was an instrumental part of DASche’s success in the National Home School Playoffs. He is a “Big Target” that has shown the combination of physicality and athleticism to help us both in the Run and Pass game.”

Prep: Attended home school and competed with the Dasche Spartans as a standout tight end for head coach Sam Raybourn … finished his career with 65 receptions and 16 touchdowns … Also posted 191 tackles and 21 sacks … Earned the NHFA All-Star Award … Garnered Defensive Line MVP honors in 2019 … Also earned Defensive MVP honors twice … Personal: Son of Mitch and Natalie Turner.