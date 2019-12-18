× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Wind Chills in the teens, cold end to the week

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

Tracking wind chills in the teens and a cold end to Fall…

Sharply colder this morning especially across Hampton Roads and North Carolina as we start the day in the 30s. The passage of a cold front will keep winds elevated through midday out of the northwest between 10 and 25 mph.

Today will feature mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 40s. It’ll stay breezy with winds between 10 and 15 mph.

A different, dry cold front will cross the area tonight increasing our wind once again and setting the stage for a brutally cold night. Tonight will be one of the coldest nights so far this season. Lows will plummet to the upper 20s and feels like temperatures by Thursday morning will be in the teens.

Thursday will be cold with highs in the upper 30s. We’ll warm up just in time for the weekend but rain chances will make a return. Oh and don’t forget, the first official day of Winter is Sunday!

