Volvo recalls vehicles with doors that could unexpectedly open

Volvo is recalling over 140,000 S60 sedans and V60 wagons.
The recalled vehicles are 2011 – 2017 model years. The issue is, their doors may open unexpectedly while the car is in motion.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said doors may suddenly open during sharp turns or on roundabouts even if they appear to be tightly closed. The problem is due to faulty parts within the door latch mechanism that are more likely to fail in extremely hot weather. NHTSA opened the investigation that led to the recall after receiving complaints from owners.
Owners of affected vehicles will be contacted by January 24, 2020, and are instructed to bring their cars to Volvo dealers, who will replace all four door latches free of charge, according to Consumer Reports.
The Details
Vehicles recalled: Certain Volvo S60, S60 Inscription, and S60 Cross Country sedans and V60 and V60 Cross Country wagons manufactured from June 2, 2010, through Dec. 31, 2016.
The problem: In extremely hot climates, a faulty door latch may break while the door is being opened or closed. Although the door may appear to be closed, it could still open while driving.
The fix: Volvo will install redesigned door latches for all four doors of the affected vehicles.
How to contact the manufacturer: Volvo will contact owners by Jan. 24, 2020. Owners can also call Volvo at 800-458-1552. Volvo’s number for this recall is R89978.
NHTSA campaign number: 19V849
Check to see whether your vehicle has an open recall: NHTSA’s website will tell you whether your vehicle has a recall that needs to be addressed.
If you plug your car’s 17-digit vehicle identification number (VIN) into NHTSA’s website and a recall doesn’t appear, it means your vehicle doesn’t currently have one. Because automakers issue recalls often, and for many older vehicles, we recommend checking back regularly.