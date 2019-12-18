Volvo recalls vehicles with doors that could unexpectedly open

Volvo is recalling over 140,000 S60 sedans and V60 wagons.

The recalled vehicles are 2011 – 2017 model years. The issue is, their doors may open unexpectedly while the car is in motion.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said doors may suddenly open during sharp turns or on roundabouts even if they appear to be tightly closed. The problem is due to faulty parts within the door latch mechanism that are more likely to fail in extremely hot weather. NHTSA opened the investigation that led to the recall after receiving complaints from owners.

Owners of affected vehicles will be contacted by January 24, 2020, and are instructed to bring their cars to Volvo dealers, who will replace all four door latches free of charge, according to Consumer Reports.

The Details