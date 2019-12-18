Virginia Beach man who fled to live in a tent in California after child porn charges is convicted

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. –A Virginia Beach man has been convicted on child porn charges.

30-year-old Augustin Dante Ezequiel Arce was convicted of receipt and possession of child pornography.

According to court records Arce was identified after sharing images of child sexual abuse over a peer-to-peer network throughout 2017 and the first part of 2018.

An Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force officer with the Harrisonburg Police Department downloaded images of child sexual abuse in an undercover capacity from Arce’s mobile devices.

In August 2018, Arce was indicted by a federal grand jury. After being asked to turn himself in, Arce fled the district and was found several months later in southern California, living in a tent.

Arce faces a mandatory minimum of five years and a maximum of 20 years in prison when sentenced on April 2, 2020.