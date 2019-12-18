University of Virginia football inks 11 prospects from nine states on early signing day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (VirginiaSports.com) – The Virginia football program signed 11 student-athletes to National Letters of Intent (NLI) for the 2020-21 academic school year, head coach Bronco Mendenhall announced. The 11 student-athletes were part of the early signing period for football adopted by the NCAA in 2017.

Student-athletes nine states highlight the class signed by the Cavaliers. UVA’s recruits come from Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Louisiana, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and South Carolina.

The following is a list of individuals who have signed National Letters of Intent to attend the University of Virginia on football grant-in-aid.

The next period for signing football student-athletes begins on Feb. 5, 2020.

Attached is the full recruiting class and player bios:

2020 Football Recruiting Class

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown High School/Previous School

Ira Armstead** QB 6-3 200 South Bend, Ind. Adams HS

Sam Brady LB 6-3 200 Lincolnton, N.C. North Lincoln HS

Jahmeer Carter DL 6-2 300 Severn, Md. Archbishop Spalding

Lavel Davis WR 6-7 205 Dorchester, S.C. Woodland HS

Elijah Gaines DB 6-2 185 Queens, N.Y. Episcopal HS (Va.)

Andrew Gentry OL 6-7 300 Littleton, Colo. Columbine HS

Dave Herard DB 6-0 170 Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Stranahan HS

Donovan Johnson** DB 6-2 180 Harvey, La. Helen Cox HS

Jestus Johnson III OL 6-3 330 Laurel, Md. Gonzaga College HS

Joshua Rawlings** TE 6-5 245 Pittsburgh, Pa. Woodland Hills HS

Brandon Williams LB 6-2 200 New Orleans, La. Isidore Newman HS

** January enrollee

Ira Armstead

6-3 • 195 • QB

South Bend, Ind. • Adams HS

Will enroll in January … played quarterback and safety for Adams High School for head coach Antwon Jones … back-to-back first-team All-NIC honoree … senior year he threw for 1,078 yards and seven touchdowns, while rushing for 610 yards and nine scores … as a junior earned first-team All-NIC honors after throwing for 2,202 yards and 12 touchdowns, while also rushing for 1,104 yards and 17 more scores … a three-star recruit by ESPN.com and 247sports.com … a two-star recruit by Rivals.com.

Sam Brady

6-3 • 200 • LB

Lincolnton, N.C. • North Lincoln HS

Played safety and wide receiver at North Lincoln High School for head coach Nick Bazzle … as a senior he rushed for 507 yards and seven touchdowns, while also catching nine passes for 265 yards and three more scores … on defense he made 87 tackles and 6.0 tackles for loss as a senior … he also returned nine kickoffs for 182 yards and one punt for 56 yards … he caused three fumbles and recovered another, as well as blocked two punts and two field goals …earned all-conference honors after helping North Lincoln to a conference record and school-record 12 wins … his RBI double in the top of the seventh helped solidify North Lincoln’s first state title in baseball in 2019, as the Knights finished 26-6 on the season … a three-star recruit by ESPN.com Rivals.com and 247sports.com.

Jahmeer Carter

6-2 • 300 • DL

Severn, Md. • Archbishop Spalding

Played defensive tackle at Archbishop Spalding for head coach Kyle Schmitt … three-time first-team all-county honoree for Archbishop Spalding … two-time All-MIAA honoree … made 22 tackles and 4.0 sacks at nose tackle in 2019 … made 30 tackles as junior … won the 2019 Al Laramore Trophy as the No. 1 lineman in Anne Arundel County … a three-star recruit by ESPN.com Rivals.com and 247sports.com.

Lavel Davis

6-7 • 215 • WR

Dorchester, S.C. • Woodland HS

Played wide receiver and safety at Woodland High School for head coach Eddie Ford … earned all-state honors after making 40 catches for 622 yards and seven touchdowns as a senior … selected to play in South Carolina’s North-South all-star game … collected 70 receptions for 1,007 yards and 15 touchdowns as a junior … also plays basketball and runs track for Woodland High School … a three-star recruit by ESPN.com Rivals.com and 247sports.com.

Elijah Gaines

6-2 • 185 • DB

Queens, N.Y. • Episcopal HS

Played safety and wide receiver at Episcopal High School for head coach Mark Moroz … named first-team All-IAC at the athlete position after notching four interceptions, 20 tackles, 179 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns … earned Episcopal’s 2019 Coaches Award … as a junior was named second-team all-state and first-team All-IAC at the athlete position after recording four interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns … added 300+ receiving yards, two receiving touchdowns and 14 tackles in 2018 … a three-star recruit by ESPN.com Rivals.com and 247sports.com.

Andrew Gentry

6-7 • 300 • OL

Littleton, Colo. • Columbine HS

Played offensive tackle at Columbine High School for head coach Andy Lowry … a first-team 5A all-state honoree … helped lead Columbine to the 5A high school state championship game … key blocker for school’s Colorado’s Gatorade player of the year in football who amassed 1,732 rushing yards and a state-best 29 touchdowns … rated the No. 79 recruit on ESPN.com’s Top 300 … a four-star recruit by ESPN.com Rivals.com and 247sports.com.

Dave Herard (Her-ARD)

6-0 • 170 • DB

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. • Stranahan HS

Played cornerback and quarterback at Stranahan High School for head coach Travis Harden … was 47-of-81 passing for 845 yards and 11 touchdowns … rushed 32 times for 180 yards and one touchdown … caught 31 passes for 450 yards and three scores … made 64 tackles and 2.0 tackles for loss … notched two sacks and six interceptions in 2019 … also plays basketball and helped Stranahan to the 2019 6A state championship, averaging 18.0+ points per game … a three-star recruit by ESPN.com Rivals.com and 247sports.com.

Jestus Johnson III

6-3 • 330 • OL

Laurel, Md. • Gonzaga College High School

Played center at Gonzaga College High School for head coach Randy Trivers … in 2018 helped Gonzaga to a 9-3 record and a WCAC championship, earning second-team All-WCAC honors … was a second-team All-USA Today District of Columbia honoree in 2017 … former high school teammates with current Cavalier linebacker Hunter Stewart and offensive lineman Jack Keenan … a three-star recruit by ESPN.com Rivals.com and 247sports.com.

Donovan Johnson

6-2 • 180 • DB

Harvey, La. • Helen Cox HS

Will enroll in January … played safety at Helen Cox High School for head coach Derek LaMothe two-time first-team all-district honoree … as a junior he earned second-team all-state honors and after nabbing five interceptions and helped Helen Cox finish the season 7-7 … rated the No. 10 senior prospect in the state … a three-star recruit by ESPN.com Rivals.com and 247sports.com.

Joshua Rawlings

6-5 • 245 • TE

Pittsburgh, Pa. • Woodland Hills HS

Will enroll in January … played tight end and defensive end at Woodland Hills High School for head coach Tim Bostard … earned first-team all-conference honors in 2019 after making 25 catches for 543 yards and five touchdowns … named Rivalry Series Scholar-Athlete … three-year varsity starter … a three-star recruit by ESPN.com Rivals.com and 247sports.com.

Brandon Williams

6-2 • 200 • LB

New Orleans, La. • Isidore Newman HS

Played outside linebacker at Isidore Newman High School for head coach John Stewart … first-team USA Today All-Louisiana while helping Isidore Newman to a 9-2 record and a semifinal appearance in the 2019 Allstate Sugar Bowl/HSAA Non-Select Prep Classic … notched 12.5 sacks as senior … owns the Newman High School career record for sacks, despite missing most of his junior season with an injury … attends the same high school that was home to NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning … also plays basketball … one of ESPN.com’s Top 300 recruits … a four-star recruit by ESPN.com Rivals.com and 247sports.com.