Subaru SUVs recalled for faulty transmissions

Subaru is recalling 76,842 Ascent SUVs from the 2019 model year because a transmission problem could cause vehicles to hesitate or unexpectedly slow while driving.

The concern is because of a faulty pressure sensor within the transmission. The sensor could give a false reading that would cause the transmission to reduce hydraulic pressure, which could make the car slow or hesitate unexpectedly, Consumer Reports said.

Drivers may also notice irregular noises, vibration while driving, and/or a warning light illuminating on the dashboard.

The automaker said it is not aware of any crashes or injuries related to the recall problem.

The Details