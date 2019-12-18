Subaru SUVs recalled for faulty transmissions

Subaru is recalling 76,842 Ascent SUVs from the 2019 model year because a transmission problem could cause vehicles to hesitate or unexpectedly slow while driving.
The concern is because of a faulty pressure sensor within the transmission. The sensor could give a false reading that would cause the transmission to reduce hydraulic pressure, which could make the car slow or hesitate unexpectedly, Consumer Reports said.
Drivers may also notice irregular noises, vibration while driving, and/or a warning light illuminating on the dashboard.
The automaker said it is not aware of any crashes or injuries related to the recall problem.
The Details
Vehicles recalled: Certain 2019 Subaru Ascent SUVs manufactured from Feb. 22, 2018, through May 7, 2019.
The problem: A faulty pressure sensor in the transmission could register a false reading, which would tell the transmission to reduce its hydraulic pressure when it should not be reduced.
The fix: Subaru will update the software in the transmissions of affected vehicles. The automaker will also replace any damaged parts free of charge.
How to contact the manufacturer: Subaru will contact owners of affected vehicles by Jan. 24, 2020. Owners can also call Subaru at 844-373-6614. Subaru’s own number for this recall is WUV-07.
NHTSA campaign number: 19V855
Check to see whether your vehicle has an open recall: NHTSA’s website will tell you whether your vehicle has a recall that needs to be addressed.
If you plug your car’s 17-digit vehicle identification number (VIN) into NHTSA’s website and a recall doesn’t appear, it means your vehicle doesn’t currently have one. Because automakers issue recalls often, and for many older vehicles, we recommend checking back regularly.