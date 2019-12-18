Richmond mail carrier sentenced for delivering marijuana packages, accepting bribes

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond man working as a U.S. mail carrier will spend 13 months in prison for accepting bribes in exchange for delivering packages “believed to contain marijuana.”

Christopher Grant, 59, accepted multiple bribes over a nearly one-year period from numerous people while working as a U.S. mail carrier, CBS 6 reported.

In exchange, Grant delivered at least 20 suspected marijuana parcels, all of which had been shipped from other states to vacant addresses and false aliases along his route.

One parcel intercepted by law enforcement was searched and found to contain over 11 pounds of marijuana.

To hide his crimes, Grant attempted to alter U.S. Postal Service tracking records to falsely show that he had delivered the packages as addressed.

Grant was confronted after surveillance recordings showed him accepting five cash bribes from individuals receiving the suspected marijuana parcels.