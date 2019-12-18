Newport News retired, disabled veteran gifted car to help continue volunteer work

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A Newport News veteran who takes action to help other veterans is being recognized for his service.

Hall Body Shop in Virginia Beach is gifting Keith Davis a refurbished 2013 Chrysler 200 Sedan Wednesday afternoon.

Though Davis is retired, the disabled vet is still very busy.

Organizers of Wednesday’s ceremony tell News 3 that Davis volunteers at several veteran service organizations and serves as a DAV Transportation Service Coordinator for the Hampton VA Medical Center.

According to Hall Body Shop, the United Way, and the National Auto Body Council™ Recycled Rides®, in that role Davis “is responsible for coordinating free transportation to VA medical facilities for ill and injured veterans.”

With his new set of wheels, “Davis will now be able to get to and from work, continue his volunteer work and travel to medical appointments conveniently and on his own terms.”

The NABC Recycle Rides program is a program where business partner to repair and donate to cars to people in need of reliable transportation. Hall and United Way have partnered with the NABC since 2012.

