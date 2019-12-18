Police arrest driver after vehicle pursuit leads to crash in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating after a vehicle pursuit took place on Wednesday.

Virginia State Police say they attempted to make a traffic stop on a Ford Focus which resulted in a traffic pursuit around 8:32 p.m.

The Trooper attempted to stop a stolen Ford Focus on Interstate 664 when the driver failed to stop and continued at a high rate of speed through Newport News and into Hampton.

The driver exited the interstate and struck another vehicle at Coliseum Drive and Mercury Boulevard. The male driver and female passenger were taken into custody shortly after, reports say.

Troopers along with the Hampton Police Department are currently on scene investigating. Once more information becomes available for release, an updated email will be provided.