Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Get ready for wind chills in the teens!

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast

If you thought it was cold this morning, wait until tomorrow morning! Another cold front will cross our region overnight sending temperatures plummeting.

This cold front won’t have any moisture, so we aren’t expecting more wet weather. But it will have plenty of wind and cold. Most of us will wake up to actual temperatures in the mid-to-upper 20s with wind chills in the teens!

But tomorrow should be the coldest day over the next week. We will climb back into the mid 40s on Friday with plenty of sunshine and into the upper 40s on Saturday with plenty of cloud cover.

Those clouds come courtesy of our next weather maker. A powerful area of low pressure will move out of the Gulf of Mexico, across Florida and out into the Atlantic. It will bring us plenty of clouds this weekend with a slight chance for a late shower on Sunday. The bulk of the rain will arrive on Monday. Because that area of low pressure will stay to our south, the farther south you live the better your chances for rain on Monday.

Skies will be clearing and temperatures will be climbing as we head toward Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Expect high temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s with partly cloudy skies both days.

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey

