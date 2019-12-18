Old Dominion football lands seven prospects on early signing day

NORFOLK, Va. (ODUSports.com) –Old Dominion University football signed seven student-athletes to National Letters of Intent on Wednesday.

ODU added quarterback Dominique Anthony, linebacker Malcoln Britt, defensive tackle Kevin Dameron, punter Ethan Duane, wide receivers Devin Lester and Noah Robinson, and defensive end Amorie Morrison.

Five of the seven hail from Virginia, as Britt and Morrison are from the 757.

The second signing period is Wednesday, Feb. 5.

2019-20 ODU Signees

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown/Previous School

Dominique Anthony QB 6-1 220 Oxon Hill, Md./Potomac

Malcolm Britt LB 6-0 207 Norfolk, Va./Oscar Smith

Kevin Dameron DT 6-1 260 Essex, Va./Essex

Ethan Duane P 6-0 198 Melbourne, Australia

Devin Lester WR 5-11 175 Bluefield, Va./Graham

Amorie Morrison DE 6–4 235 Virginia Beach, Va./Salem

Noah Robinson WR 6-3 180 Mineral, Va./Louisa County

Dominique Anthony – 6-1, 220 – QB – Oxon Hill, Md./Potomac

A three-star recruit by 247 sports … Ranked as No. 61 recruit from the state of Maryland … Completed 156-of-275 passes for 2,962 yards, 38 touchdowns and six interceptions … Helped Potomac to a 12-2 record and berth in the state championship game.

Malcolm Britt – 6-0, 207 – LB – Norfolk, Va./Oscar Smith

A three-star recruit by 247 sports … Ranked as No. 38 recruit in Virginia … Ranked as preseason No. 10 player in Hampton Roads by the Virginian Pilot … 6A Defensive Player of the Year … Led Oscar Smith to a 13-2 record and berth in the state championship game … Had 65 tackles and eight sacks as a junior … Earned All-Tidewater honors.

Other Schools Considered: Air Force, Army, Liberty, Navy, Temple, JMU, Dartmouth, Harvard, Yale, Columbia, Princeton, Penn, Cornell

Kevin Dameron – 6-1, 260 – DT – Essex, Va./Essex

A three-star recruit by 247 sports … No. 42 ranked player in Virginia … Helped Essex to a 10-4 record and berth in the state semifinals … Rushed for 863 yards and 17 touchdowns as a junior … Named District Offensive Player of the Year.

Ethan Duane – 6-0, 198 – P – Melbourne, Australia

Ranked No. 2 among international punters by ProKicker.com … His average hang time of 4.58 is the best among international punters.

Devin Lester – 5-11, 175 – WR – Bluefield, Va./Graham

A three-star recruit by 247 sports … Earned first-team All-State honors as a junior at wide receiver and defensive back … Totaled 1,800 all-purpose yards and 25 total touchdowns … Helped Graham to an 11-3 record and berth in state semifinals.

Other Schools Considered: Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, JMU

Amorie Morrison – 6-4, 235 – DE – Virginia Beach, Va./Salem

A three-star recruit by 247 sports … Helped Salem to a 13-2 record and berth in state quarterfinals … Ranked as the No. 23 recruit in Hampton Roads by the Virginian Pilot.

Other Schools Considered: Marshall

Noah Robinson – 6-3, 180 – WR – Mineral, Va./Louisa County

A three-star recruit by 247 sports … Ranked as No. 34 recruit in Virginia … Earned first-team All-District and All-Region accolades as a junior at wide receiver and defensive back … Caught 26 passes for 500 yards and three touchdowns … Had 60 tackles and a pair of interceptions … Had two returns for touchdowns.

Other Schools Considered: Appalachian State, Miami (Ohio), JMU