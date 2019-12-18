× Non-profit pays off layaways for dozens of Navy families at Norfolk Navy Exchange

NORFOLK, Va. – Dozens of local Navy families were in for some surprise holiday relief on Wednesday.

They arrived at the Norfolk Navy Exchange early in the morning, believing just one lucky family would be selected to have their layaway items paid for.

Turns out…it was everyone!

Gifts of toys, books and games all paid off by Pay Away the Layaway, a non-profit dedicated to paying layaways for families in need.

“I thought it was pretty awesome. It’s pretty awesome when you have a little extra money around the holidays, especially being in the military, you never know what kind of things are going to pop up,” said Ryan Eakins, who was there with his wife, Kristen, and their three young children.

The non-profit says it paid for more than $15,000 worth of gifts.

“Such a special moment for us. These families really give their all, literally,” said Chris Strub, Interim President for Pay Away the Layaway. “They give their lives to be able to help us create the greatest country in the world.”

Pay Away the Layaway is supported by donations. Click HERE to help support the effort.