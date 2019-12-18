Hampton hauls-in nine prospects during football’s early signing period

HAMPTON, Va. (HamptonPirates.com) – Hampton head football coach Robert Prunty announced on Wednesday a nine-member December signing class.

“We are very excited about our December signing class,” Prunty said. “We met some of our position needs with excellent student-athletes. We are now looking forward to our February signing class.”

Hampton’s December signees are:

Michael Crawford

6-0, 195, CB

Philadelphia, PA/Lackawanna JC

PRUNTY ON CRAWFORD: Michael is a very physical CB with great size and athletic ability who played on the #2 ranked Junior College in the nation. He can play man to man as well as zone coverage and has big play ability.

Rodrick Dorsey

6-3, 285, DL

Andrews, SC/Andrews HS

PRUNTY ON DORSEY: Rodrick is a Defensive Tackle with tremendous upside. He plays with great leverage and hand placement. I am confident that Rodrick will bring a lot of energy.

Brandon Hardy

6-4, 280, OL

Greenville, NC/Louisburg JC

PRUNTY ON HARDY: Brandon is an Offensive Lineman with great upside. He can play all five Offensive Line positions and should be a very athletic Offensive Lineman for us. He is also a very cerebral player.

Jeh’Don Jenkins

6-4, 235, TE/ATH

Winchester, KY/Georgia Prep

PRUNTY ON JENKINS: Jeh’Don is one of the most athletic players in this year’s signing class. He can play at least five positions on the field. He will start off at Tight End but has the ability to be a tremendous Defensive End. His brother, Ohmante, is a Sophomore Defensive Lineman on our roster.

Tymere Robinson

5-11, 205, RB

Hackensack, NJ/Hackensack HS

PRUNTY ON ROBINSON: Tymere is a very physical Running Back. He is an aggressive players who runs with speed, power and leverage. He has great vision and is able to make exceptional cuts. Tymere was also a very good defensive player for Hackensack.

Julius Ali Shockley

6-2, 205, LB/DB

Rock Hill, SC/Ellsworth CC

PRUNTY ON SHOCKLEY: Ali was a Junior College All-American at Outside Linebacker while at Ellsworth. He will play Nickel here on our defense. He is a very savvy player who has big play ability.

Ja’Quan Snipes

6-0, 190, RB

Randleman, NC/Randleman HS

PRUNTY ON SNIPES: Ja’Quan is an all-around Running Back that has special abilities. He is dynamic and can be a threat as a runner and in the passing game.

Armand Vinson

6-4, 180, WR

Ahoskie, NC/Hertford Co. HS

PRUNTY ON VINSON: Armand is a big play Wide Receiver with great size and running ability. He can stretch the field vertically and is not afraid to catch balls across the middle. He is one of the most athletic players in this year’s class.

Chris Zellous

6-3, 205, QB

Greensboro, NC/Grimsley HS

PRUNTY ON ZELLOUS: Chris is a dual-threat Quarterback that has the both the physical ability and mental capability to press for playing time early. Chris’ mother, Chrystal, is a Hampton alum and played basketball for the Lady Pirates.

