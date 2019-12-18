H.S. football early signing day: Top area recruits ink scholarship offers

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Evident by having three teams play for VHSL state football titles – with two taking home the championship, Hampton Roads is once again a hotbed of high school football talent for the class of 2020.

According to 247Sports, a partner of CBS Sports, 18 of the top 50 recruits in Virginia for the class of 2020 play their high school football in Hampton Roads. The majority of those 18 are signing National Letters of Intent with the college football programs of their choice as the early signing period opens. Wednesday is the first opportunity for prospects to lock up scholarships and formally sign. The early signing period lasts through Friday.

Local players among the top 50 high school football recruits in Virginia for the class of 2020:

3 – KeAndre Lambert, Maury – Penn State

4 – Antwaun Powell, Indian River – Florida

5 – Keontae Jenkins, Catholic – TCU

15 – LaMareon James, Indian River – TBD

16 – Altrique Barlow, Catholic – TCU

20 – Nehki Meredith, Catholic – NC State

21 – Lakeem Rudolph, Green Run – Virginia Tech

25 – CJ Beasley, Maury – Coastal Carolina

30 – Karon Prunty, Norcom – Kansas

31 – Treyshaun Mitchell, King’s Fork – TBD

34 – Darian Varner, Maury – Temple

36 – Kaelon Black, Salem – JMU

37 – Jacob Saffold, Norfolk Academy – TBD

38 – Malcolm Britt, Oscar Smith – ODU

39 – Amore Morrison, Salem – ODU

46 – Tyler Stephens, Ocean Lakes – JMU

48 – Azaiyah Roberts, Princess Anne – TBD

49 – VJ Johnson, Catholic – TBD