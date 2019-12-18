H.S. football early signing day: Top area recruits ink scholarship offers

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Evident by having three teams play for VHSL state football titles – with two taking home the championship, Hampton Roads is once again a hotbed of high school football talent for the class of 2020.
According to 247Sports, a partner of CBS Sports, 18 of the top 50 recruits in Virginia for the class of 2020 play their high school football in Hampton Roads. The majority of those 18 are signing National Letters of Intent with the college football programs of their choice as the early signing period opens. Wednesday is the first opportunity for prospects to lock up scholarships and formally sign. The early signing period lasts through Friday.
Local players among the top 50 high school football recruits in Virginia for the class of 2020:
3 – KeAndre Lambert, Maury – Penn State
4 – Antwaun Powell, Indian River – Florida
5 – Keontae Jenkins, Catholic – TCU
15 – LaMareon James, Indian River – TBD
16 – Altrique Barlow, Catholic – TCU
20 – Nehki Meredith, Catholic – NC State
21 – Lakeem Rudolph, Green Run – Virginia Tech
25 – CJ Beasley, Maury – Coastal Carolina
30 – Karon Prunty, Norcom – Kansas
31 – Treyshaun Mitchell, King’s Fork – TBD
34 – Darian Varner, Maury – Temple
36 – Kaelon Black, Salem – JMU
37 – Jacob Saffold, Norfolk Academy – TBD
38 – Malcolm Britt, Oscar Smith – ODU
39 – Amore Morrison, Salem – ODU
46 – Tyler Stephens, Ocean Lakes – JMU
48 – Azaiyah Roberts, Princess Anne – TBD
49 – VJ Johnson, Catholic – TBD